Julie Krajack of Lake Ridge, Va. passed away at her home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. She was 82.
Julie was born in Torrington, Conn. on April 3, 1937. She graduated from Williamsport (PA) High School. Julie went on to receive her Bachelor's in Education from Bloomsburg University in 1959 and in 1979 she received her Master's from Marywood College. After teaching for over 30 years in the Pennsbury School system, Julie retired in 1996.
Julie was a proud member of many clubs and organizations. She was in charge of Band Front uniforms for the Pennsbury Band Boosters. She was also the superintendent of The Church of the Incarnation Sunday School.
Julie was preceded in death by her brother, James Muir.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Chuck Krajack, her son, Michael Krajack (Svea), her brother, Walter Muir, and her grandchildren, Michael, Anna and Elizabeth Krajack.
Friends may call from 12 p.m. until her memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192.
Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.,
Woodbridge, Va.
www.millerfuneralhome.net
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 16, 2019