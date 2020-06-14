Julienne Shirley
Julienne Shirley passed away on June 3, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. She was 88.

Born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Jules and Antoinette (Lavaque) Ca-ya.

Julienne has been a resident of Fallsington, PA for the last 60 years and was a longtime member of the former St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Julienne worked as a secretary for Griffiths Electric for over 25 years before her retirement.

In her free time she enjoying knitting, crafting and wreath making.

Julienne was a talented stained glass artist as well as an excellent seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald W. Shirley; a daughter, Paula Davis and her granddaughter Brittany Lynn Morgan.

Julienne was the loving mother of Donna Morgan and dear grandmother of Nathan W. Morgan (Natasha Velez) and Eric Davis. She will also be sadly missed by her great grandson Anthony D'Angelo; and her sisters; Paulette Linn and Isabel Kunz.

A Memorial Mass for Julienne will be held at a later date, please check funeral home website for updates.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
