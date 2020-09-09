Juliet Charlotte Sommer of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home. She was 69.Born in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Dr. George N. J. Sommer Jr. and Anne FitzGerald Sommer, she had been a lifelong Lower Makefield resident.Julie graduated from the Academy of Mount St. Vincent in Tuxedo Park, N.Y.and the University of Denver. She completed professional studies at the American Academy McAlister Institute of Funeral Service in New York City andbecame a licensed funeral director in 1980.Julie was an owner of the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home in Yardley, Pa. for the past 40 years. She was the great-granddaughter of James Murphy, early proprietor of the M. William Murphy Funeral Home of Trenton, N.J.Julie had a multitude of interests. She was a supporter of community groups such as the Friends of the Delaware Canal and St. Ignatius Parish. Julie always enjoyed her home gardens of both flowers and vegetables. Amongst her interests were European travel, reading and preparing for and celebrating theChristmas season. Julie was devoted to her cats over the years and featured them in her holiday cards. She was a lifelong member of the Trenton Country Club and participated in its activities.Daughter of the late Dr. George N.J. Sommer Jr. and Anne FitzGerald Sommer, she is survived by her two brothers, George N. J. Sommer III of Cambridge, Mass., and Dr. John T. Sommer of Radnor, Pa., her two sisters, Catherine M. Arias of Alachua, Fla. and Anna L. Sommer of Langhorne, Pa., six nephews, two nieces, 10 great nieces and nephews, and her best cat friend, Cosmo.Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. Interment will take place in St. Ignatius Cemetery, River Road, Yardley.Memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of the Delaware Canal, 145 S. Main St., New Hope, PA 18938.FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,Yardley