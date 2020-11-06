Julio E. Vassalluzzo, M.D. passed into eternal life on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home. He was 82.Born in Jersey City, N.J., Julio lived in Langhorne for 50 years. He was a beloved family physician who practiced in Levittown, ministering to more than 20,000 people over 31 years, often treating several generations of the same family. When he married his wife, the late Rosemarie, in 1962, he was a student at Jefferson Medical College, where he was accepted early as a junior at Temple University. The next year, he became a doctor and began a two-year internship at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia.Following his internship, he served as a U.S. Army Captain and Post Surgeon at Fort Indiantown Gap. He went on to become the commanding officer of the 32nd Medical Detachment in Okinawa during the Vietnam war. After Vietnam, he served as Medical Director at The Woods School in Langhorne, now Wood Services. In 1969 he opened his medical practice in Levittown on Harmony Road.A member of The American, Pennsylvania, and Bucks County Medical Societies, he served as president of The Bucks County Medical Society.The son of immigrants Frank and Chiarina Vassalluzzo, he was fiercely patriotic. His focus was family, community, and country. He and Rosemarie were committed to making their community a better place and were members of various boards of directors, sharing their time and talent and raising funds for organizations that they were passionate about. While Rosemarie served on Saint Medical Center's board of directors, Julio and she served on the hospital's foundation board together. He later became a member of the foundation's Ambassador Circle and combined his medical side and love of horticulture in helping to create the hospital's Healing Garden.With a love of music, he and Rosemarie were members of the Delaware Valley Philharmonic Orchestra board of directors. Fully immersed in the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and Philadelphia Flower Show, he and Rosemarie enjoyed the many roles that they played over approximately 40 years of involvement. They served on the Bucks County Community College foundation board and helped to create The Tyler Tasting Party in order to raise much needed funds for the school. Julio and Rosemarie played tennis at George School in Newtown in the summer, and Bucks County Racquet Club in Washington Crossing in the winter.Julio's infectious smile and warm countenance eased the fears of his patients, was mirrored by the love of family and endeared him to all who knew him. He will truly be missed but thought of with joy.Julio was preceded in death by his dear wife, Rosemarie (Pellegrino) Vassalluzzo, and is survived by his son, Christopher and his wife, Diane, his daughters, Barbara Carpentier and her husband, William, and Beth Tentilucci and her husband, David, and his brother, Italo and his wife, Mary Lou Vassalluzzo. He is also survived by his seven adoring grandchildren, Abigail and Emily Carpentier, Nicholas and Roman Tentilucci, and Gianna, Gabriella and Jonathan Vassalluzzo.A private Funeral Mass will take place out of respect for the health and safety of our family and friends. A Memorial Mass with family and friends will take place at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in the future when the COVID crisis has eased.In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to make donations to St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940-1537, and The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, 100 N. 20th St., 5th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1495.