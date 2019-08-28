|
|
Julius "Jules" Mindlin passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at age 94.
He was the son of the late Samuel and Anna (Sheintoch) Mindlin; the beloved husband of the late Natalie (Sigman); the loving companion of Barbara Heiman; loving father of Michael Mindlin (Gail Alexander) and Ilene Greenberg (Marc); and cherished grandfather of Kara (Willie Hoffman), Alisa (Joey Sklover), Matthew (Amanda Cirillo), and Joshua Mindlin. He is also survived by his nephew, Steven Mindlin (Valerie).
Relatives, friends and members of Equity Lodge #591 F & AM are invited to Masonic and Graveside Services at precisely 2 p.m. Thursday, at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Gabriel), 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. After the funeral, family and friends will return to Rydal Park, 1515 The Fairway, Rydal, PA 19046. Shiva will continue at Rydal Park on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
Contributions in his name may be made to National Jewish Hospital, 1400 Jackson St., Denver, CO 80206.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North,
Southampton
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 28, 2019