June Greene
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc.
2200 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc
2200 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
June Anne Greene


1935 - 2019
June Anne Greene Obituary
June Anne Greene passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, in Abington. She was 84.

Born in Bristol, Mrs. Greene has been a life-long resident of Lower Bucks County.

In her earlier years, she was a homemaker. After her children were grown, she spent over 30 years as a Credit Manager at Helene Fuld Medical Center in Trenton.

Mrs. Greene was an easy going woman, who loved reading and playing bingo every Tuesday and Thursday with her friends at the Bristol Boro Senior Center.

Beloved wife of the late Franklin W., Mrs. Greene is the loving mother of the late Frankie Greene and grandmother of the late Donald Yarnall.

Mrs. Greene is survived by her devoted children, Deborah Yarnall (Don) and John Greene; her grandchildren, Kelly Greene, Ryan Greene (Megan), Allison Knorr (Brian) and John M. Greene (Jen); 13 great grandchildren; and her dear friend, Mary Dombrosky.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Greene's name may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 17, 2019
