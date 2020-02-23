|
June Gormley Goodrich went home to be with our Lord and family on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was 71.
Born in Gettysburg, Pa. on July 22, 1948, June was raised in Towanda, Pa. and graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Eastern Baptist College. She resided around the Langhorne, Pa. area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Clark Goodrich, and father, John Richard Gormley.
June had been a teacher with the local public school system, an editor for Barnes and Noble Book Company, and enjoyed many years as an Antique Dealer in Pennsylvania, New York and New England areas.
While owning a home from the 1700s in Erwinna, Pa., the property was showcased in Southern Living Magazine along with their Barn which sat on the Delaware Water Gap Canal, housing their Antique Shop.
June enjoyed gardening, knitting, baking and decorating all kinds of cakes and was an avid reader. Gifted in music, she spent time playing the piano and at times her husband Alan would sing along. Because of her love for books, while in high school she was a librarian at the local library. June had a special connection with literature and shared this bond with her son, Eli, through books, up until her death. Being a mother, she spent many hours volunteering at schools and activities. Loving, giving, quick wit, intelligent, creative and emotional, this was June. She was close with family and friends.
June is survived by her daughter, Anne Spence of Milfred, N.J., her son, Eli Michael Goodrich of the Philadelphia area, her mother, Joan Gormley of Towanda, Pa., her brother, Paul Samuel Gormley of Luzerne, Pa., sister, Susan Gormley Saturday, and her nephew, Danny T. Saturday Jr. of Amelia Island, Fla., as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins. She also is survived by the most wonderful friends that heiped carry her through till the end.
She is greatly missed.
A Memorial Mass service will be held in her honor at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Mary's Medical Center Chapel, Langhorne, Pa. A graveside ceremony will be early summer in Gettysburg, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020