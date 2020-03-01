|
June (Hendler) Postrel passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Pasadena, Calif., where she lived for over 10 years. She was 94.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., June was the daughter of the late Elene and David Hendler, and sister of the late Edwin Hendler.
After graduating from West Philly High, June went on to Penn State, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education in the Home Economics department. Upon graduation, she worked for several years as a teacher at the Cleveland Child Care Center in Philadelphia.
At State College, she met the love of her life, Leo Postrel. They married soon after graduation, and settled in Levittown, Pa. There, they started their family, eventually having four children and moving in 1964 to Lower Makefield Township.
In 1967, June went back to work, substitute teaching, and then going back full time as a kindergarten teacher in Bristol Township. For 25 years she worked at John Fitch School, teaching kindergarten, first, and second grade until her retirement in 1992. During her tenure at John Fitch, she earned a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Trenton State College (now The College of New Jersey).
June was a beloved teacher, devoted daughter, adoring wife, and loving mother.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Collins (Jon), Debbie Gaynor (Ed), Pam Postrel (Mindy), and Steven Postrel (Virginia), as well as six grandchildren, Ben, Olivia, Eve, Matt, Leo, and Julian.
Funeral services were held Feb. 19th in New York, where June was laid to rest next to her husband.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020