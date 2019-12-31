|
|
June Rose Manifold of Langhorne, Pa.,
passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was 94.
She was born in
Trenton, NJ and lived in Morrisville, Yardley and Newtown, PA. June worked for Lenox China and was a long-time
volunteer at St. Mary Medical Center.
She is predeceased by her first husband,
Robert, her second husband, Vincent Diciccio, and her daughter,
Monica MacIntyre.
June is survived by her daughter, Diane L. Farber (Richard), her grandchildren Chelsea and Shane MacIntyre, and son-in-law Kim MacIntyre.
Private burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Yardley, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 31, 2019