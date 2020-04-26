|
|
June Catherine Shelhamer of Sevierville, Tenn., passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was 85.
June was a coal miner's daughter from Locustdale, Pa.; a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend, and member of First Baptist Church of Pigeon Forge. She retired from JC Penney in Levittown, where she and Emroy resided for more than 40 years. They moved to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. in 2002.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Sarah Wetzel; her four brothers; and her granddaughter, Sarah Woodward.
June is survived by her husband of 68 years, Emroy Shelhamer; her son, Tom Shelhamer (Maggie), and her daughters, Linda Woodward (John), and Beth Shelhamer; and her grandchildren, Tara Snow, Kyle Shelhamer (Christi), Laura Parsonson (Matthew), Brad Woodward (Krystle), Stephen Woodward (Maci), Jared Woodward, Audrey Sorenson (Chris), and Brian Estep (Katie). She also is survived by her great-grandchildren, Luke, Ethan, and David Parsonson, Tillie Shelhamer, Liam Sorenson, and Declan Estep; and special friends, Terri Williams and Tim Blanton.
The family will announce services they will be holding at a later date.
Condolences may be made at the Web site listed below.
www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020