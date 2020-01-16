|
June T. Whinney passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home. She was 86.
Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Whinney had been a Falls Township resident since 1968 and was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Morrisville.
For many years she was employed as a secretary with SmithKlein and French in Philadelphia and also was employed with Foster Higgins and Marsh and McLennan in Princeton, N.J. for over 20 years.
She was the beloved wife for 52 years to Joseph M. Whinney, the loving mother of Christopher (Heather Thrush) and the late Joseph T. Whinney, and the devoted grandmother of Pomee Therese. Mrs. Whinney will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Saint John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Rd., Morrisville, PA 19067, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Whinney's name to Saint John the Evangelist Church at the above address would be appreciated by the family.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 16, 2020