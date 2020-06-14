Justin Riegel, PGA Golf Professional, of Chalfont, Pa., died suddenly Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Philmont Country Club in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. He was 38.
Born in Meadowbrook, Pa., Justin was the beloved son of Evette Smith Riegel and the late Robert M Riegel Jr.; and the devoted brother of the late Kelly Smith Riegel.
When Justin was introduced to the sport of golf by his Grandfather Smith at the age of three, it became his passion that took him from Junior leagues, through Lansdale Catholic High School as an All-Catholic player, to Penn State University where he graduated from the Professional Golf Management program, and ultimately completing his goal to become a PGA professional. Justin began his career as an intern at Philadelphia Country Club. He worked as an assistant pro at Aronimink Golf Club, Wilmington Country Club, and Gulph Mills Golf Club, before becoming head pro at French Creek Golf Club. He moved on to Philmont Country Club in March 2019, as head pro and was promoted to director of golf last January. Justin was the 2015 Taylor Made-Adidas Philadelphia PGA Assistant Golf Professional of the Year and served as a valued member of the Philadelphia PGA section.
Despite the losses Justin encountered in his young life, his life was filled with his love for his family, his pets, Taylor and Sam, his commitment to his role in the golf community, and his continual exploration of new hobbies, as well as ensuring he maintained his title for the most fashionably dressed to match his beautiful smile, and amiable, sincere, generous personality. Justin lived by his goal "give it my all…who knows what may happen." His life was soon to be fully complete with the birth of his first child, a gift that brought him the ultimate happiness he deserved.
In addition to his Mom, Evette, Justin is survived by his loving girlfriend, Kate Hannon, who is expecting the imminent arrival of his first child, Harrison Kelly Riegel. Justin was deeply loved by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Kinney Smith, and her late husband, Eugene M. Smith; his paternal grandparents, the late Robert M. and Elizabeth Riegel. He was a beloved nephew of Elise Smith and her husband, Chris Pappianou, Nancy Cook and her husband, Bill, and the late Eileen Smith, his godmother. Justin was the oldest cousin in the family, cherished by his cousins, Breanne Weeden and her husband, Jay, Kevin Harrington, Matt Cook and his wife, Krista, Courtney Harrington and her partner, James Snepp, Greg Pappianou and his wife, Katie, Nick Pappianou and his partner, Katie Childers. Justin is survived and loved by many wonderful Riegel, Smith, and Kinney family members, his friends, and members of the golf community.
Justin's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the outpouring of love and support during this most heartbreaking time.
Due to the National Health Crisis, Viewing, Mass of Christian Burial and interment for Justin will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to a fund established by friends in support of the education and care for his son at www.gofundme.com/f/justin-riegel
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.