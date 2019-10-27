Home

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Justin Snarponis

Justin Snarponis Obituary
Justin Snarponis of Holland died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was 49.

Born in Hagerstown, Md., to Jean Rogers Snarponis and the late Joseph Snarponis. He was formerly of DeSoto, Texas, and Newtown, Pa.

Justin was a graduate of DeSoto High School in Texas, Class of 1988. Justin attended Louisiana State University and earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance. He also attended Bloomsburg University and earned a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Planning. In 2002, Justin earned his MBA from LaSalle University.

Justin remained in Pennsylvania, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He owned and operated a New Jersey franchise of the Flying Locksmiths, a national company.

Justin is survived by his wife, Erin E. Walton; son, Colter, daughter, Avery, and her mother, Mary Lou Jetter; mother, Jean Snarponis; sister, Kristin McKinley; and a niece and nephew, Molly and Max.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave. (River Road), Yardley, where a service and life celebration will be at 7 p.m.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019
