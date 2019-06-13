Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors - Lawrenceville
650 Lawrenceville Rd
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
609-396-8168
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
her home in Langhorne Manor
Resources
More Obituaries for Justine Opaleski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justine Opaleski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Justine Opaleski Obituary
Mrs. Justine (Ratcliffe) Opaleski, a longterm resident of Bucks County (Levittown, Yardley, Langhorne) and Hilton Head Island, S.C., died June 10, 2019, at home in Langhorne Manor, Pa. She was 79.

Born to Loretta and Harry J. Ratcliffe of Lawrenceville, N.J., Justine attended Trenton High School and matriculated from The College of New Jersey later in life.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John M. Opaleski; brother, Harry J. Ratcliffe Jr.; and sister, Leah Mansmann, Justine is survived by son, John (JR) Opaleski; daughter, Joy Ward; sister, Marilyn Ellis; and grandchildren, Mackenzie Ward, Andrew Ward, Julia Opaleski, and Joe Opaleski.

Friends and family members are welcome to attend a celebration of Justine's life hosted by her children at 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, at her home in Langhorne Manor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Justine's name to The s Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org).

To send a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit the web site listed below.

Poulson & Van Hise Funeral

Directors, Lawrenceville

www.poulsonvanhise.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors - Lawrenceville
Download Now