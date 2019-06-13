|
|
Mrs. Justine (Ratcliffe) Opaleski, a longterm resident of Bucks County (Levittown, Yardley, Langhorne) and Hilton Head Island, S.C., died June 10, 2019, at home in Langhorne Manor, Pa. She was 79.
Born to Loretta and Harry J. Ratcliffe of Lawrenceville, N.J., Justine attended Trenton High School and matriculated from The College of New Jersey later in life.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John M. Opaleski; brother, Harry J. Ratcliffe Jr.; and sister, Leah Mansmann, Justine is survived by son, John (JR) Opaleski; daughter, Joy Ward; sister, Marilyn Ellis; and grandchildren, Mackenzie Ward, Andrew Ward, Julia Opaleski, and Joe Opaleski.
Friends and family members are welcome to attend a celebration of Justine's life hosted by her children at 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, at her home in Langhorne Manor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Justine's name to The s Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
To send a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit the web site listed below.
Poulson & Van Hise Funeral
Directors, Lawrenceville
www.poulsonvanhise.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 13, 2019