Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
Kaitlyn Nicole VanDoren


1997 - 2019
Kaitlyn Nicole VanDoren Obituary
Kaitlyn Nicole VanDoren of Bristol, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. She was 21.

Born in Bristol, she was a social butterfly and was taken from all of us too soon. Kaitlyn is going to be greatly missed.

Kaitlyn was preceded in death by her PopPop, MomMom, and Nana.

Kaitlyn is survived by her parents, Walt VanDoren Jr. and Danielle Raab; siblings, Daniel Raab VanDoren, Lilly VanDoren, Kaiden Mitchell, and Walter VanDoren III; maternal grandparents, Jim and Mari Raab; fiancée, Peter Ibbetson; special cousin and best friend, Shanice VanDoren; beloved dog, Tori; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, located at 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where the funeral ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. Kaitlyn will be laid to rest with her grandparents in Bristol Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders by visiting anad.org.

Molden Funeral Chapel

& Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019
