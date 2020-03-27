|
|
Kanan Wagner, age 3 months, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Born in Langhorne, Pa., Kanan will be sadly missed by his parents, Donald Wagner and Nicole Cueto. He was the dearest brother of Kobie Wagner and is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Bessie and Andrew Cueto, his paternal grandparents, Donald and Susan Wagner, his aunts, Rachel Graham and Christine Lewin, his godparents, Samantha Mueller, Phillip Albergo and Nicholas Gieger, and several cousins.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 27, 2020