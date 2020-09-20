Karen A. Shores of Holland died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, with her family at her side at home. She was 72.Karen was the loving wife of Linus Shores with whom she had shared 52 years of marriage.Born in Decorah, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Pavlovec Klimesh.Karen graduated from Rudolphinum High School, and later attended Mount Mercy College.She led a long career as payroll manager with the Bucks County Intermediate Unit until her retirement.Karen had endless energy and lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed staying active and picked up many hobbies and pastimes throughout her life. She especially enjoyed yoga, politics, her Kindle, quilting, and her cat, Shiloh. Friends and family will dearly miss this fun, spunky, vibrant woman.In addition to her husband, Karen leaves behind her children, Carla Waltersdorf of Warrington, Pa., and Brian Shores (Kimberly) of Holland; her grandchildren, Caleb and Nathan Waltersdorf, and Mason and Tyler Shores; and her siblings, Charles Klimesh (Martha) and Donald Klimesh (Mary Ann).Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. Her interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Newtown.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Association for Cancer Research at 615 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.