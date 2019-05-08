|
|
Karen A. (Westerman) Nehren passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was 56.
She was the beloved wife of Michael Nehren; the loving mother of Christopher M. Nehren, Heather E. Sosa (Dan) and Brooke A. Nehren; grandmother of Jonathan, Maddison and Mikayla; and sister of Gary and the late Ronald.
Karen enjoyed cooking very much. She was the best cook around. She also enjoyed arts and crafts very much. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren were her life.
Relatives and friends are invited to Karen's Life Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Beck Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Road, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery.
To share your fondest memories of Karen, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Beck Givnish of Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2019