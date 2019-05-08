Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Nehren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Anne Nehren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Anne Nehren Obituary
Karen A. (Westerman) Nehren passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was 56.

She was the beloved wife of Michael Nehren; the loving mother of Christopher M. Nehren, Heather E. Sosa (Dan) and Brooke A. Nehren; grandmother of Jonathan, Maddison and Mikayla; and sister of Gary and the late Ronald.

Karen enjoyed cooking very much. She was the best cook around. She also enjoyed arts and crafts very much. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren were her life. 

Relatives and friends are invited to Karen's Life Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Beck Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Road, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery.

To share your fondest memories of Karen, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Beck Givnish of Levittown

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now