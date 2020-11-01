Karen A. (Livesay) Blank passed away peacefully after a long-fought battle with cancer on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice. She was 65.
Born in Philadelphia, Karen was raised in Bensalem and lived in both Yardley and Langhorne before settling in Paoli. She was a 1973 graduate of Bensalem High School, where she was the Drum Major. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Music Education.
Karen was employed as a systems analyst for Verizon for more than 30 years.
An accomplished singer and a talented musician, she played the bassoon, flute and piano. She was an avid tennis player, previously belonging to the Springton Tennis Club in Media. Her love of travel and tennis took her to many places over the years to attend tournaments and camps as a spectator and participant.
Daughter of the late Hugh and Margaret Livesay, she is survived by her daughter, Alyssa Blank of Philadelphia; a brother, Kyle Livesay and sister-in-law, Neena, of Warrington, Pa.; three sisters, Mary Ellen Livesay of Bensalem, Nancy Resch and brother-in-law, Peter, of Bensalem, and Susan Livesay of Philadelphia; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held when Covid-19 safety precautions permit. Details at hooperfuneralchapel.com/obituary/Karen-Blank