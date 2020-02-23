Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Karen Dumin
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:30 PM
Karen H. Dumin

Karen H. Dumin Obituary
Karen H. (Hefelfinger) Dumin passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. She was 74.

Born in Pottsville, Pa., Karen had been a resident of Langhorne for the past 42 years and was a 1963 graduate of Neshaminy High School.

For 32 years she was employed as a Medical Lab Technician with the former Delaware Valley Hospital and also at Lower Bucks Hospital.

An avid Philadelphia sports fan, Karen also loved doing crafts and spending time with her family.

She was the beloved wife of 42 years to David E., the loving mother of Lisa Bilton (William), Debi Buono (Claudio), Brian Moser (Jasmin) and Erin Brosious (Jeremy), the devoted Grammy of 10 and proud great grandmother of three. Karen will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020
