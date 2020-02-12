|
Karen Regallis (aka Proulx, nee Fitzpatrick) Canal Fulton, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, after a long illness.
Karen was born on Feb. 6, 1954 in Trenton, New Jersey, and lived in Levittown, Bensalem and Burlington, New Jersey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Doris Fitzpatrick, and two sisters, Diane Fitzpatrick and Sharon Gallo.
She is survived by her husband James Regallis;, her daughters, Denise Miroddi and Kristen Proulx; her brothers Timothy (Sandi) Fitzpatrick and Terence (Bobbi Jo) Fitzpatrick; her sister JoAnn Fitzpatrick; her step-daughter, Becky (Terry) Grunwald; her step-sons, James (Marlene) Regallis and Ben (Lindsey) Regallis; 12 grandchildren, a great niece, cousins and an aunt, Claire Dansbury.
Karen was a graduate of Pennsbury High School and Burlington County College.
She was a retiree of Amtrak, where she worked for many years. Karen enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafts, decorating and animals. She was always ready to help family, friends and anyone in need. All who knew her will miss her laughter, her kindness and her enthusiasm for life.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Emmanuel UCC in Akron, Ohio, followed by a light luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org) or the Humane Society (www.summithumane.org).
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 12, 2020