Karen Diamond died Saturday evening, Sept. 19, 2020, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 69. She passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, and loved in the hearts of all who knew her.Born Sept. 8, 1951, Karen lived in Bucks County her entire life. After graduating from Shippensburg University with a B.S. in Education, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Michael Diamond. Growing up in a large family with dozens of aunts, uncles, and cousins, Karen was always close to and cared for by her mother and grandmother, and was just as devoted to her own relations.She loved to visit landmarks, historical sites, and museums with her children, as well as travel with her husband, seeing most of the U.S. and parts of Canada. She enjoyed the Jersey shore, Caribbean cruises, and the casinos of Atlantic City and Las Vegas. A fan of the theater, Karen held a subscription to the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia, and also made frequent trips to see shows on Broadway.Karen worked for years with the Girl Scouts, both as a Troop Leader and in the local Council offices. She later worked as the office manager at Ascher Health Care Center.Family was a word that took on an expansive meaning in her heart, and she welcomed so many into her life and into her home. Karen was devoted to her husband, her own children, and to the many other friends and relatives who relied on her for love, support, a meal, and sometimes a home. She was a mother to so many. The love she put out into the world came back to her from so many friends and neighbors, especially her lifelong friends, Theresa Thorpe and Janice Wurzel.The treasured and beloved wife of Michael A. Diamond, Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Rosalie Marshall, and her sister, Rose Auchinleck.Karen will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by so many, including her children, Charles Diamond and wife, Stephanie, Nancy Diamond and husband, Brenden, and Alan Diamond and wife, Rachel, her nephew, Patrick Mazzanti and his wife, Yvonne, her nephews, Kevin and Lawrence Diamond, as well as her siblings, Pasquale Mazzanti Jr., Michael Mazzanti, Julie Marshall, Gerald Marshall and wife, Michelle and their children, Nyssa, Gerald, and Sabina. Karen was Mimi to her three grandchildren, Claire, Graeme, and Logan, and to so many of her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.Relatives and friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Avenue, Penndel. Service and burial will follow at noon at Beechwood Cemetery, 2026 Bensalem Blvd., Bensalem.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel