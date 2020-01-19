Home

Karin C. Morris Obituary
Karin C. Morris of Langhorne died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. She was 42.

Born in Elkins Park, Karin has been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County, and graduated from Harry S. Truman High School in 1995.

Karin was a member of Emilie United Methodist Church. She loved her cats.

Beloved daughter of June (Briggs) and Keith C. Morris, Karin was the loving sister of Susan Gorman (Pat); and the devoted aunt of Skye. She also will be missed by her fiancée, Charles Marvil; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 19, 2020
