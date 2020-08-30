1/1
Karl-Heinz Vollrath
Karl-Heinz Vollrath passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was 83.

Karl-Heinz was the beloved husband of Hannelore "Hanne" (Gentz); father of Andre (girlfriend, Renee), Marc (Kathy), and Erec (Michele); grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Christopher, and Angelica; and great-grandfather of Lilah and Carson, who would always put a big smile on his face. He is also survived by his brother, Horst (Hilda) of Germany.

Karl was well known in the German community and spent his career creating traditional cuisine at the The Acorn Club, Hofbrauhaus, the Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, Otto's Brauhaus, then finally returning to Cannstatter Volksfest Verein.

Due to current restrictions surrounding Covid-19, services will be private.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
