Karole Ann Bediako (Colter) born on March 1, 1949 of Bensalem, Bucks County, Pa. passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 9, 2020. She was 71.



Beloved wife of Charles Y. Bediako, Sr. for over 45 years. Loving and devoted mother of Sheena A. Bediako, Charnise Bediako, Charles Y. Bediako, Jr. and Grandmother of Sophia R. Bediako-Maier, who truly was the light of her world.



Dear sister and best friend of Roberta Hartman and Luther Colter, Jr. Preceded in death by Lois Wheeler, Helen Rector and Robert Colter, Sr. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that have become family.



Karole was born and raised in historic Langhorne Borough, Bucks County. A graduate of Neshaminy High School and Drexel University. She lived her life as all of us should full, colorful, vibrant, & abundantly in the way she loved and how others loved her.



Her unwavering golden spirit mixed with her thoughtful, gentle heart is what lead her in every aspect she lived her life. From playing Powder Puff football, to being a singer in a group she formed with her childhood friends, to her love of visiting Disney World, her passion for adventure and travel, her out of this world talent for cooking, to always being the hostess with the mostest at everyone of the many parties she hosted and planned each year. In addition, her deep in her soul love and bleeding green spirit for the Philadelphia Eagles in both good and bad times, and unwavering firm thumbs down for the Cowboys on any given day



The light, the life, and the absolute joy that would fill every room she entered will never be forgotten and replaced.



One of her greatest accomplishments was in the way she showed love and truly made others feel important, loved, and cherished.



Today and everyday we celebrate this once in a lifetime person.



Relatives and friends are invited to Karole's Life Celebration Sunday August 16, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday August 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with her Funeral Service starting at 11 a.m. at Dunn Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave. Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.



