Karris (Clark) Robinson peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Karris lived in Memphis, Tenn. for the last four years of her life. She moved to the "Ole South," as she put it, to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
She had been a lifelong resident of Hulmeville and Fallsington, Pa. Karris was the daughter of the late W. Kenneth and Nancy (Haas) Clark, and wife of the late Brian R. Robinson.
Karris is survived by her daughter, Cheryl L. (Robinson) Magowan (Ty) and their children, Madison and Molly Magowan of Arlington, Tenn., and her son, Brian J. Robinson (Nora) and their children, Michael, Bailey and Amaya Robinson of Cabot, Ark. Karris is also survived by her brother, W. James Clark (Lori) and their children, Julie (Clark) Kovlaski (Danny) and Elizabeth (Clark) D'Alessio (Gus); and newest little girl, Isabelle D'Alessio. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to Karris' Life Celebration from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Pa. Following the graveside memorial, a reception will be held at Georgine's Restaurant, Bristol, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Karris' name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
