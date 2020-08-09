Karyn was truly a rare, beautiful, human being. Karyn was a great boss. She worked so hard and was AMAZING at her job. She always made each and every employee feel valued and appreciated. Karyn was a great friend as well. My new little family and I were so blessed and thankful to have met someone so kind, friendly and loving, enter our lives. She was always asking how we were doing, as well as always asking for pictures of our new son. I'm so grateful she got to meet him, hold him and love him. Karyn would go above,beyond and out of her way to help anyone who was in need, without hesitation. Her heart was so HUGE. She had too much love and kindness to give. Karyn was greatly loved, respected and admired. May her soul rest in eternal peace. We send our sincere condolences to Karyns' family and loved ones.

Toni Neville

Friend