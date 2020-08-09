Karyn M. Sylvester,of Levittown passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was 46.
Karyn is survived by her siblings, Kristen (Lee) Drennen, Robert M. Sylvester, and Bryan (Crystal) Sylvester, as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to Karyn's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.
In honor of Karyn's love and passion for Halloween, please feel free to dress up in your favorite Halloween Costume. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karyn's honor, can be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/
. To share your fondest memories of Karyn, please visit the website below.
Beck Givnish Life Celebration Homewww.lifecelebration.com