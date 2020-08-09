1/
Karyn M. Sylvester
Karyn M. Sylvester,of Levittown passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was 46.

Karyn is survived by her siblings, Kristen (Lee) Drennen, Robert M. Sylvester, and Bryan (Crystal) Sylvester, as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Family and friends are invited to Karyn's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.

In honor of Karyn's love and passion for Halloween, please feel free to dress up in your favorite Halloween Costume. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karyn's honor, can be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/. To share your fondest memories of Karyn, please visit the website below.

Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 8, 2020
Karyn was truly a rare, beautiful, human being. Karyn was a great boss. She worked so hard and was AMAZING at her job. She always made each and every employee feel valued and appreciated. Karyn was a great friend as well. My new little family and I were so blessed and thankful to have met someone so kind, friendly and loving, enter our lives. She was always asking how we were doing, as well as always asking for pictures of our new son. I'm so grateful she got to meet him, hold him and love him. Karyn would go above,beyond and out of her way to help anyone who was in need, without hesitation. Her heart was so HUGE. She had too much love and kindness to give. Karyn was greatly loved, respected and admired. May her soul rest in eternal peace. We send our sincere condolences to Karyns' family and loved ones.
Toni Neville
Friend
August 8, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. Karyn was such an amazing boss. I really miss her and want to send my love to the entire family. She was amazing. No words could ever describe how much love she had because she really cared inside and out about her staff at Panera. We all cried so hard when we were told that you passed. Thank you so much for being one of the greatest boss. Miss you forever
Sasha Apollon
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Karyn was a rare woman; GOD sent even. Over your life time you come across that special person that makes you better. Well, Karyn was that such person not only personally but professionally. True leader she was and she earned the respect from everyone that she worked with. Karyn was one of the kindest people I have crossed paths with. Karyn always put everyone first, which led to her sleeping 3 to 4 hours a day. Very hard worker - too hard in some cases. She would work 12 hours shift- going home and make homemade BBQ sauce for gifts that next night bakers. Special indeed. For me I will not be able to drink another cup of "death wish coffee" without thinking of Karyn as she use to keep me stocked. Karyn you will be truly missed!!! Rest in Peace my friend. You have earned it. Thoughts and prayers always!!
brian mabry
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Karyn was one of the kindest people I have known. Her heart was so big and she always did whatever she could for anyone. She was so talented with a degree in art, fluent in French, a pianist, and a wonderful personality that lit up a room. He loss will be sorely missed by all and she will always be in my heart. I miss you Karyn. You were a wonderful person God put into my life and I shall never forget you.
MaryAnn Costigan
Friend
