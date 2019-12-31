|
Katharine M. Pond of Ann's Choice in Warminster, Pa., passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, two days before her 87th birthday.
Kay was born in Newtown, Pa., and grew up in Warminster. She was the daughter of the late C. Leslie and Hazel (Myers) Carr, beloved wife for 43 years of the late Robert A. Pond, mother of Linda K. Laning of Harleysville, Pa., and Wayne E. Laning (Karen) of York, Pa., grandmother of seven grandchildren/ step-grandchildren, and stepmother to Barbara Anne Duve (Dennis) of Florida. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn DelPopolo of Ambler, PA, brother C. Leslie Carr, Jr. (Delores) of Tinton Falls NJ, and was preceded in death by sister Grace Anders and brother Harold Carr.
Prior to her first husband, Noel's, untimely death in 1970, Kay helped run the fuel oil, heating and air conditioning business Noel and his partner Ed Boerner started in Roslyn, Pa. She then worked for 16 years at Hull Corporation in Hatboro. Kay and Bob lived in a farm house in New Britain borough, and in Doylestown Hunt before moving to Ann's Choice in 2011.
As a founding member of Warminster Presbyterian Church (now known as First Presbyterian Church of Warminster), Kay loved her church and remained active for over 60 years, having been an Elder, Choir member and Sunday School teacher. She loved cooking and entertaining, as well as doll and antique collecting. She was a member of two doll clubs in the area, as well as Questers and Red Hats.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4th at First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Avenue, Warminster PA, 18974. The family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Warminster Memorial Fund at the address above, or to the Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
Decker Funeral Home
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 31, 2019