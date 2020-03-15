|
Katherine A. Martin, "Kay", of Levittown, Pa., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was 91.
Kay was born in Far Hills, N.J. and grew up in Mineola, N.Y.
In 1948 she joined the United States Marine Corps Women's Reserve Unit of Philadelphia, Pa. and served on Active Duty during the Korean War at Camp Lejeune, N.C.
In 1980 Kay started Women's Network of Bucks County.
She earned her M.A. in Counseling Psychology from Norwich University, Vt. and in 1993 retired from Bristol-Myers Squibb after 22 years.
Kay was an advocate for the aging and the elderly and in 2008 founded Kay's Circle: Aging in Place.
In recent years Kay enjoyed "spreading kindness" at weekly lunches with her son and granddaughters at the Golden Eagle diner, meeting with friends on "Pizza Wednesdays", and having breakfast at her favorite Burger King on New Falls Road. Her friends and family remember Kay as a fiercely independent, fearless woman who was ahead of her time. Kay began every day by reading a different verse from the Tao: "Be wise and help all beings impartially, abandoning none. Waste no opportunities. This is called following the light." (Lao Tzu and Dr. Wayne Dyer, 2007)
Kay is survived by two loving granddaughters, Jill and Sarah Martin, niece, Patti Tucker Katz, and nephew Bobby Tucker.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Life.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 15, 2020