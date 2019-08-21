|
Katherine B. (Brienza) Boyer of Bensalem passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her residence. She was 56.
Born in Tamuning, Guam, Katherine had been a resident of Lower Bucks for the last 30 years. Katherine enjoyed crocheting, horses, playing bingo, going to local flea markets looking for antique knick-knacks, but her greatest joy and love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her loving fiancé, Thomas Crowder. Katherine is also survived by her four children: Charles (Jasmine), Crystal (fiancé, Albert Sikorski), Michael and Maria Boyer; her sisters, Michelle Brienza and Heather Gettman (Douglas); and five grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery.
