Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Beth Boyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Beth Boyer Obituary
Katherine B. (Brienza) Boyer of Bensalem passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her residence. She was 56.

Born in Tamuning, Guam, Katherine had been a resident of Lower Bucks for the last 30 years. Katherine enjoyed crocheting, horses, playing bingo, going to local flea markets looking for antique knick-knacks, but her greatest joy and love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her loving fiancé, Thomas Crowder. Katherine is also survived by her four children: Charles (Jasmine), Crystal (fiancé, Albert Sikorski), Michael and Maria Boyer; her sisters, Michelle Brienza and Heather Gettman (Douglas); and five grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now