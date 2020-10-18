1/
Katherine E. Bosch
Katherine E. Bosch of Croydon passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Katherine was a lifelong resident of Croydon. She worked at Beneficial Finance for 20 years, and the Township of Bristol for 30 years until retiring.

Katherine was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for more than 35 years. She enjoyed boating, salt-water fishing, crocheting, sewing, and gardening. She also was an avid Pinochle player.

She was a member of both the Falls Township and Bristol Township senior centers.

She is survived by her son, George Slayback (Cheera), and daughter, Regina Mantuano (Scott). She was preceded in death by their father, George L. Slayback.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wet Nose Pet Rescue, 14425 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
