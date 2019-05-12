|
|
Katherine "Kay" Kruger passed away May 9, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Fred Kruger; mother of Rick Kruger; sister of Paul Aldinger and his wife Joan; and sister-in-law of Edith Young.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 65 East Street Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at the above address.
Wetzel and Son,
Willow Grove
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019