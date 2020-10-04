Katherine J. "Kay" Porter Felmeth was born March 15, 1920 in Albany, N.Y., and died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at 100.5 years old.Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Jermain and Annette (Brumaghim) Porter; her sisters, Anne and Barbara; and her husband, William H. Felmeth.She attended the Albany Academy for Girls through 11th grade; graduated from Watertown High School, Watertown, N.Y. in 1938, and from Katherine Gibbs School in Boston in 1940.On April 25, 1942, after a nearly two-year courtship but on less than a week's notice, she married William H. Felmeth, a newly ordained Presbyterian pastor and U.S. Army officer, shortly before he shipped overseas. For two years Kay worked days as a secretary, first in Watertown, then in NYC; and nights as a nurses' aide. Bill returned on their 2nd anniversary.For the next 30 years Kay raised three daughters, Susan, Martha and Deborah, and fulfilled her duties as the pastor's wife first in Cranbury, N.J., and then Basking Ridge, N.J. From 1960 to 1974 Kay worked at The Gill School, Bernardsville, N.J., and from 1974 to 1986 in the Controller's office at Princeton University before retiring in 1986 and moving to Twining Village, Holland, Pa.Besides her family, Kay's dearest love was spending time at her lakeside home in Norway, Maine; first in an old cottage, then in a new house she designed. Whether it was noisy times with daughters, grandchildren or great-grands splashing in the lake, or quiet times watching hummingbirds and listening to the loons, Kay savored her lakeside life.Wherever she lived Kay was active in her church and a faithful Christian. She served others nearby and around the world in ways small and large, from collecting mittens for local children in need through her retirement community to giving generously to Presbyterian Disaster Relief.She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Susan Eanes (Michael), Martha Moore (Richard), and Deborah Felmeth (Mouawia Bouzo); five grandchildren and their spouses, Laura Martin (Richard), Sarah Moore-Nokes (Kirk), Christopher Eanes (KellyAnn Nelson), David Moore (Mollie), and Judith Parish (Jeremy); 11 great-grandchildren, Meg, Isabel, Luke, Ella, Amelia, Katherine, Willa, Zaiya, Arlo, Christian, and Coleman; and her nieces and nephews.Interment will be at The Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church, 1 East Oak St., Basking Ridge, NJ 07920, or on their website at brpc.org/donations-payments, or to the Norway Center Church, P.O. Box 67, Norway, ME 04268.