Katherine S. Raccagno of Bristol, Pa. passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. She lived to be 93 years old.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey E. and Katherine (O'Brien) Stoneback, her sons, Harvey Myers and Brian Myers, and her husband, John Raccagno.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Michelle Griffin (Edward), Frank Myers (Kimberly), Mike Myers (Geanine), and Bonnie Nice, and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held privately at the request of the family.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020