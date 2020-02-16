Home

Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Katherine S. Raccagno Obituary
Katherine S. Raccagno of Bristol, Pa. passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. She lived to be 93 years old.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey E. and Katherine (O'Brien) Stoneback, her sons, Harvey Myers and Brian Myers, and her husband, John Raccagno.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Michelle Griffin (Edward), Frank Myers (Kimberly), Mike Myers (Geanine), and Bonnie Nice, and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held privately at the request of the family.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020
