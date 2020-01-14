|
On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, Katherine Ann Sundberg, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother residing in Langhorne, Pa., passed away at the age of 67 in Newtown, Pa. from pancreatic cancer.
Kathy was born Nov. 25, 1952 in Sopron, Hungary to Frank and Elizabeth Nagy. She first immigrated with her family to Vienna, Austria, and then the United States in 1959. She grew up in Queens, N.Y. and attended PACE University. With New York as her springboard, she traveled the world working for KLM Airlines.
On Dec. 18, 1977, she married her soulmate, John Erik Sundberg, after a brief courtship. They made their first home in Long Island, N.Y. before moving to Yardley, Pa. They raised two daughters, Katrina and Jessica.
Kathy worked various positions in the Pennsbury School District and Princeton University.
Kathy's passion was her family. She applied her seemingly endless energy and hustle into caring, assisting, and advocating for others. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and most importantly, her loving heart. She was perfectly unapologetic for who she was, and is forever an unforgettable woman.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Nemeth, and her father, Frank Nagy.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Sundberg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Katrina and Jordan Minno, and Jessica and Matthew Zofchak; grandchildren, Eleanor, Axel, and Amelia; her sister, Eva Mendola; brother, Frank Nagy; several cousins; nephews, Peter and Bryan; and a niece, Elizabeth.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa. Interment will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa.
Donations may be sent to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at lustgarten.org.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 14, 2020