Kathleen Ann Clark passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Yardley, Pa. She was 73.
Born on March 4, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late John and Emma (Patton) Rohrbach.
A resident of Langhorne, she worked as a school teacher in Philadelphia. She had a passion for beauty fashion. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her daughter Ashley and survived by her daughter Amy (Freeman) Mangle, son-in-law Chris Mangle, grandchildren Kyra and Ben Mangle, and Emma Carr.
A private interment service will be at George Washington Memorial Park with a memorial service announced once restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's honor to her grandaughter's (Emma Carr) college fund at Ugift529.com using Ugift code: O93-80Z.
Kirk and Nice, Inc.
Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 16, 2020