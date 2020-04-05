|
Kathleen Ann (Ellis) Sharkey of Bristol passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mary's Medical Center. She was 73.
Born in Bristol Hospital in Bucks County, she lived in Bristol Township her entire life. After marrying and raising her family, Kathy retired from General Motors.
Her favorite activities were working around the house, playing cards, visiting yard sales and flea markets and cooking. Kathy's two loves were her family and her English bulldog, Willy.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, James M. Ellis and Lucille A. Ellis, as well as her husband of 53 years, Francis Sharkey.
Kathy is survived by her two sons, Charles Sharkey Sr. (Suzanne Schmitt) and Francis Sharkey Jr.; six grandchildren, Charles Jr. (Jasmine), Kelly, Tracy, Francis Sharkey III, Ryan and Tyler; great granddaughter, Pepper; brother, James Ellis; sister, Patricia Ann Langlors; sister-in-law, Caroline Sharkey; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Respecting Kathy's wishes, there will be no services and her interment in Bristol Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020