Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Sharkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ann Sharkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Ann Sharkey Obituary
Kathleen Ann (Ellis) Sharkey of Bristol passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mary's Medical Center. She was 73.

Born in Bristol Hospital in Bucks County, she lived in Bristol Township her entire life. After marrying and raising her family, Kathy retired from General Motors.

Her favorite activities were working around the house, playing cards, visiting yard sales and flea markets and cooking. Kathy's two loves were her family and her English bulldog, Willy.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, James M. Ellis and Lucille A. Ellis, as well as her husband of 53 years, Francis Sharkey.

Kathy is survived by her two sons, Charles Sharkey Sr. (Suzanne Schmitt) and Francis Sharkey Jr.; six grandchildren, Charles Jr. (Jasmine), Kelly, Tracy, Francis Sharkey III, Ryan and Tyler; great granddaughter, Pepper; brother, James Ellis; sister, Patricia Ann Langlors; sister-in-law, Caroline Sharkey; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Respecting Kathy's wishes, there will be no services and her interment in Bristol Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Molden Funeral Chapel,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -