Kathleen C. Bentz passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 89 years of age, and was preceded in death by her parents, John F. and Kathryn C. Stollsteimer, and her brothers, John, Edwin and Joseph.
She and her beloved husband of 68 years, Joseph J. Bentz, resided in that same Churchville home for over 60 years. Together they raised their children, Denise K., Gary J., James E. and the late Joseph P. (Analise). She was the loving grandmother of 10, great grandmother of seven and great great grandmother of two, and is also survived by her brother, George Stollsteimer, and nieces, nephews and their families.
Kathleen crocheted treasures for her family and was especially proud of the sweater she had made for her husband, Joe. Her home was prettier than a Hallmark movie at Christmas with many beautiful ornaments that she created hanging on the tree. She made over 4000 Christmas cookies in a dozen different varieties to give to family and friends and was a devoted contributor to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, sending donations every month of every year.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 1 to 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro, and to the celebration of her Funeral Mass at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be privately held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery the following day.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Kathleen's name.
