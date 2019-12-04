|
|
Kathleen Callahan of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Phoenixville Hospital. She was 76.
She was a retired employee of Lower Bucks Hospital, where she was a registered nurse for over 36 years. She was an active parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown, where she sang for the choir, but most of all she enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Callahan, her brother, Dennis Callahan, and her grandson, Connor Smith.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Tammy Smith (James) and Kristin Landman (Bill); her grandchildren, Christian, Brienna, Travis, Emma, and Billy; her great-granddaughter, Noelle; her brother, John Callahan; and sister, Mary Walker.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathleen's name to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677, www.seasonsfoundation.org/donate.
