Sister Kathleen Early, GNSH, (formerly Sister Mary Rose), died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Manor in the 73rd year of her religious life. She was 94.
A native New Yorker, she taught for 20 years in Jackson Heights, N.Y., including six years as principal. For 36 additional years, students at St. Norbert in Paoli, St. Canicus, Mahanoy City, and St. Joseph the Worker, Fallsington, Pa., were guided to knowledge at her capable hands. A dedicated and enthusiastic teacher, she taught primary as well as the middle grades. Maintaining competency throughout, in later years she focused on technology and taught computer classes. After moving to the Motherhouse in 2006, she generously assisted the less technologically savvy Sisters to conquer fears of the computer world.
Wherever she served, she was well known for generously producing and giving away an untold number of crocheted knick-knacks, decorated tote bags, dish cloths, and various other craft items.
Born June 30, 1925 in New York, N.Y., Kathleen Mary Early entered the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in 1946. A graduate of Cathedral High School in New York, she earned her B.S. in Education from D'Youville College and an M.S.Ed. from St. Bonaventure University.
She is survived by her religious congregation and several cousins.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Redeemer Sisters' Chapel, 521 Moredon Rd, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.; her funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or online at www.greynun.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 16, 2019