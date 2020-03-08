|
|
Kathleen Fannin Isserman passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. She was 84.
Born in Conneaut, Ohio, daughter of the late Dr. Thomas S. Fannin Jr. and Leona Higgins Fannin, she was raised in Bristol Borough and attended St. Mark Elementary School, Nazareth Academy and Immaculata College. Kathy resided in both Levittown and Yardley, Pa. for many years, and Naples, Fla. for 20 years before recently returning to Levittown.
She was the owner/ operator of Schellenberger's Candy and was a real estate agent while living in Florida.
Kathy traveled extensively around the world, but most especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gilbert Isserman, she is survived by her children, Paul Cannellini (Judi), Michael Cannellini, Joan Feuerstein, and Karen Aubel (Craig), and her grandchildren, Jonathan, Caitlin, Erik, and Kyle. She is also survived by her sister, Karen Pezza (Bill), her sister-in-law, Deborah Fannin, along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas S. Fannin III.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards would be appreciated.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 8, 2020