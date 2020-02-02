|
|
Kathleen (McGrogan) Hoover Friel of Bensalem passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 66.
Born in Philadelphia, Kathleen was a resident of Bensalem for 27 years. She was employed as a secretary with Bristol Township under Mayor Sam Fenton, and retired in 2012 after over 30 years of service.
Kathleen enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to travel with her husband, the late Frank Friel. She also sat on the board for the War Dogs.
She was the daughter of the late William and Bertha McGrogan, and sister of the late Matthew.
She will be sadly missed by her devoted children, Jeffrey Hoover Jr. and Melissa Green and her husband, Fred, and her adoring grandchildren, Devin and Westin. She is also survived by her step-son, Timothy Friel, her brother-in-law, Robert Friel and his wife, Carol, her siblings, William Jr., Noreen, Sharon, Daniel, Kevin, Brian, Colleen, Karen, Terrance, and Nadine, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Women's Animal Center, 3889 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020