Kathleen J. McGregor, formerly of Croydon, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at South Seminole Hospital in Florida. She was 72.
Born in Mount Pleasant, Pa., daughter of the late Sarah Welty. Mrs. McGregor was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Class of 1965, and a longtime resident of Croydon before moving to Florida in 2018.
She was a customer service insurance agent for many years until retiring in 2002. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren as well as playing Bingo with friends.
Beloved wife of the late Gene H. McGregor, Mrs. McGregor is survived by her loving son, Kevin E. McGregor and his wife, Gina; her grandchildren, Alison and Jessica; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Beverly National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019