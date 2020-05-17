|
Kathleen "Kathy" Kobacker Moore passed away peacefully in her home in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania after a courageous two-year battle against cancer.
Kathy was born on June 28, 1961 in White Plains, New York to Edward and Kathleen Kobacker. She spent her childhood years in North Tarrytown (Sleepy Hollow), New York, graduated from Temple University, and went on to work as an investment consultant for several years. The late wife of Mike Kaplan, married on September 7, 2003, Kathy had two children, Ryan Moore and Melissa James (Moore).
Kathy was a loving wife, dedicated mother, and caring friend to many. She cherished time with her family and especially loved being a Grammy to her three grandchildren, Alex, Emilia, and Caiden.
She had a vibrant personality, kind-heart, and generous spirit. Kathy enjoyed baking, reading books, taking care of her cats, and finding the perfect gifts for loved ones. She always knew how to make holidays and birthday celebrations special. Despite growing up in New York, she was a hard-core Philadelphia Eagles fan. As a lover of music and decorating, Kathy was also a big fan of Pink Floyd and HGTV. Although she will be missed, her memory will live on in the hearts of all those she has touched.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Ed Kobacker and her brother, Eddie Kobacker. She is survived by her husband, Mike Kaplan, her son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Astrela Moore, her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Brandon James, her mother, Kathleen Kobacker, and her sisters Sue Hall and Karen Rae.
A date for a memorial tribute will be posted after social distancing restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, Kathy would have appreciated a donation in her name to Tabby's Place: A Cat Sanctuary, in Ringoes, NJ.
