|
|
Kathleen Kuffel of Washington Crossing, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 76.
She was the loving wife of Reinhard F. Kuffel, to whom she was married for 49 years.
Born in New York, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William L. and Flora M. (MacDonald) Power.
Kathleen received her Bachelor's degree from Penn State University and spent much of her career as a substitute teacher.
In addition to her husband, Reinhard, she is survived by her daughter, Leslie Kuffel McLaughlin, and two grandchildren, Alexa and Alexander McLaughlin. She is also survived by her two sisters, Margaret Power and Melinda Power (partner of John Bartlett).
In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering at the Bucks County Playhouse, the Washington Crossing Park, as well as the Martha Washington Garden Club. She enjoyed her daily walks with her friends or by herself, as she was known to make friends along the way. She loved to visit her grandkids in Lancaster and spent endless hours playing with blocks, puzzles, or reading books. Her grandkids knew her as Mimi.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, where the family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathleen's name may be sent to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home,
Lancaster, Pa.
www.debordsnyder.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 11, 2019