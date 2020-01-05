|
Kathleen Lutz of Langhorne, Pa. was called by God on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the age of 75. Her death was unexpected after a brief hospital stay, and she died with her family holding her hands, and feet, which is exactly what she would have planned, and knowing her relationship with God, was conceivably granted that request.
Kathleen was a well organized planner, and engaged in countless civic and church activities. Some of them, past and present, being a volunteer for Contact suicide prevention, serving on the board of her condo association, working for Neshaminy Kids Club and as a Maple Point lunch aid.
She had her own business for a few years, but her true profession, which she was most proud, was as a wife, mother, grandmother, and soon to be great grandmother. She heralded the importance of being a stay at home mom and volunteering at her children's schools. Her watchful mother's eye missed nothing, and everyone knew what was expected; she was a world class nag when necessary and we all benefited from it.
Our Lady of Grace Parish was her second home and family. She had served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was a member of the St. Monica's Group and Pro-Life Committee. She cleaned the Our Lady of Grace Cemetery office and taught Catechism long ago. All of her close friends were cultivated through the parish community. She maintained a very close relationship with the clergy and staff of the parish rectory and convent, and maintained the self-appointed, tenacious position as advisor to Father Dooner, former Pastor, for 17 years.
Kathleen is survived by George Lutz, her husband of 57 years. They started dating as young teens five years prior to marriage. Her first born, George, preceded her in death as a baby. Her three devoted daughters are Kathleen Mulholland of Newtown, Pa., Carolyn Lewis of Penndel, Pa., and Teresa Soskin and husband, Jason, of Bristol Borough, Pa. Her grandchildren, George, Grace, Frank, Joseph and Anna, spent countless joyful days in their grandmother's care.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her brother, William Purcell (wife, Noreen), and sister, Irene Novak (husband, Nick), and survived by her brother, Robert Purcell, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Please join us from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with a celebration of Mass immediately following.
