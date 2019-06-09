|
Kathleen "Kathy" Marie (Evans) Gettis of New Hope, Pa., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the comfort of her home in The Village of Buckingham Springs.
Born Aug. 21, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Frank Weil Evans and Anna Elizabeth (Coates) Evans, Kathy graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1962, and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Vineland, N.J.
As a child, she and her family lived in Pennsylvania, Washington, Virginia, Panama, Fla., Maryland, and finally Vineland. Kathy often referred to herself as a U.S. Navy brat since the constant movement was the result of her father who retired as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth; sister, Elizabeth Venditti; and brothers, Frank and Robert Evans.
On Nov. 28, 1964, Kathy married and is survived by Michael F. Gettis of New Hope, Pa. Mike retired from Colorcon, Inc., Harleysville, Pa., after 50 years of service.
Kathy is also survived by her four sons and their families, Michael J. and his wife Wendy Gettis of Levittown, Pa., Christopher J. and his wife Danielle Gettis of Langhorne, Pa., Charles J. and his wife Lori Gettis of New Hope, Pa., and Joseph J. and his wife Christa Gettis of Carthage, N.C.; her siblings, Richard Evans and his wife Uzella of Midlothian, Va., and Margaret (Evans) Simpson and her husband Raymond from Vineland, N.J.; and her 14 grandchildren, her five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend Kathy's Celebration of Life gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at The Village of Buckingham Springs, 1490 Durham Road, New Hope, Pa., where the Pastor of Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Monsignor Michael C. Picard will officiate Kathy's prayer service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions in Kathy's name made either to Deborah Hospital Foundation www.deborahfoundation.org or 1-800-388-0380 or to Fox Chase Cancer Center www.foxchase.org/giving or 1-888-FOX-CHASE.
