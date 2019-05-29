|
Kathleen M. Castine of Southampton, Pa. died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was 80.
Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late George Castine and grandmother of the late Anthony Pettit.
Born in Philadelphia, Kathleen was the loving daughter of the late John Emmet Davis and Anna Coleman Davis, and is survived by her sister, Patricia Szanajda.
She will be missed tremendously and remembered by her daughters, Donna Kendall, Denise Boyle (Stephen), Kathleen Pettit (Edward), Jean Marie Kiker (Richard) and Tinamarie Horochiwsky; her grandchildren, Richard Kiker, Jeanna Kiker, Edward Pettit, Shawn Horochiwsky, Stephen Boyle, Melissa Wells, Eric Pettit, Tina Marie Horochiwsky, Matthew Kiker, Tara Pettit, Michael Boyle and Katie Kendall; her great grandchildren, Mary Grace, Calvin, Joey, Richie, Gulianna, Dominic, Quinn, Cameron, Livia, Kendall, Finn, Lila, Tripp and Emmet; her very special and cherished friend, Carmelina Egan; her mother-in-law, Louise Castine; sister-in-law, Rita Tucker (Thomas); and brother-in-law, Michael Castine.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Kathleen's family from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, June 3, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Good Council, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne, Pa.
In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Kathleen's generous heart, please perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for a friend, family member or even a stranger in her memory.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 29, 2019