Kathy Fuimano passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Lower Bucks Hospital. She was 66.
Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Robert and Kathleen (Wylie) Snyder, she had been a Croydon resident for the past 36 years. Kathy retired after 42 years of service with the State of Pennsylvania as an Administrative Assistant at Tyler State Park.
She enjoyed flowers, gardening, feeding the birds and playing Bingo but most especially cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Robert Fuimano; her son, Matthew Fuimano and his wife, June; her daughter, Regina Mazzocchi; and her adoring grandchildren, Billy, Kyle, Madison, Ben, Gianna and Liam. She is also survived by her brother, Bob Snyder and his wife, Diane, along with several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Bristol Pike, Croydon. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019