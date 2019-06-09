Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Bristol Pike
Croydon., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Fuimano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen R. Fuimano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen R. Fuimano Obituary
Kathy Fuimano passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Lower Bucks Hospital. She was 66.

Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Robert and Kathleen (Wylie) Snyder, she had been a Croydon resident for the past 36 years. Kathy retired after 42 years of service with the State of Pennsylvania as an Administrative Assistant at Tyler State Park.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening, feeding the birds and playing Bingo but most especially cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Robert Fuimano; her son, Matthew Fuimano and his wife, June; her daughter, Regina Mazzocchi; and her adoring grandchildren, Billy, Kyle, Madison, Ben, Gianna and Liam. She is also survived by her brother, Bob Snyder and his wife, Diane, along with several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Bristol Pike, Croydon. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now