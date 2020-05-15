|
Kathleen (Goe) Rodgers, of Millsboro, DE, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home after a long and brave battle with cancer. She was 67.
She was born on Monday, Sep. 8, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late Robert W. and Nancy J. Goe.
Kathy was a graduate of Woodlawn High School in Baltimore and earned her Bachelor's Degree in education from George Mason University. She was an avid reader with an incredible talent (superpower) and the uncanny ability to recommend the perfect book, which she put to use at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, where she worked. Above all, Kathy cherished time spent with those she held most dear; especially her adored grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Rose. She is survived by her beloved husband of 15 years, Joseph Rodgers of Millsboro, DE; her son, Patrick Yasaitis (Kim Bilges) of Casa Grande, AZ; her daughter, Kelly (Yasaitis) Fanizzo (Michael) of Alexandria, VA; her stepson, Anthony Rodgers of Yardley, Pa.; her grandchildren: Ella and Mia Fanizzo of Alexandria, VA; her sister, Amy Moore (Rod) of Virginia Beach, VA; her niece, Kelsey Younts of Boulder, CO; her nephew, Robert Rose of Millsboro, DE; her brother-in-law, Michael Rose of Millsboro, DE; and her many lifelong friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Kathy's memory to the , 1315 Mt. Hermon Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
